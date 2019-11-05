SEBAGO — Residents voted 196-42 Tuesday to amend Article 16 of the school department budget, as adopted at a special Town Meeting in October.
The vote alters the school department budget to correct an error.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
NBA roundup: James leads Lakers to 118-112 win over Bulls
-
Portland Forecaster
Chong, Burk elected in Portland’s District 3
-
Boston Bruins
Canadiens end Bruins’ six-game winning streak with 5-4 win
-
Times Record
Topsham’s Keleher, Ward win seats on MSAD 75 school board
-
American Journal
Foley wins mayor’s race in Westbrook