NEW YORK — Sheryl Crow and Bruce Springsteen hit the stage together to help raise over $5.7 million at this year’s Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser, which benefits injured veterans and their families.
The two musicians were joined at the Monday night event at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden by Ronny Chieng, Hasan Minhaj, John Oliver and Jon Stewart. Crow and Springsteen made a duet of “Redemption Day.”
Stand Up for Heroes was first held in 2007 and is produced by the New York Comedy Festival and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Woodruff was nearly killed during a 2006 attack in Iraq while embedded with U.S. troops for ABC News.
