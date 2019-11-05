Cape Elizabeth

Tues.  11/12  6:30 p.m.  School Board  TH

Tues.  11/12  7 p.m.  Conservation Committee  TH

Wed.  11/13  7 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Thur.  11/14  5 p.m.  Town Council Appointments Committee  TH

Thur.  11/14  7 p.m.  Town Council Caucus and Workshop  TH

Fri.  11/15  8:45 a.m.  Bottle Shed Committee  325 Ocean House Road

Scarborough

Mon.  11/11  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission  MB

Tues.  11/12  5:30 p.m.  Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee  MB

Tues.  11/12  6 p.m.  Marijuana Ordinance Information Session  MB

Tues.  11/12  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission  MB

Tues.  11/13  7 p.m.  Zoning Board  MB

Thur.  11/14  6 p.m.  Board of Assessment  MB

South Portland

Fri.  11/8  3 p.m.  Senior Steering Implementation Committee  CH

Tues.  11/12  6:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Wed.  11/13  4 p.m.  Fertilizer Ordinance Committee  CC

Wed.  11/13  5:30 p.m.  Senior Steering Implementation Committee  CH

Wed.  11/13  6 p.m.  Board of Education  SPHS

Thur.  11/14  5 p.m.  Harbor Commission – Public Hearing  Portland CH

