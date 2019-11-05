Cape Elizabeth
Tues. 11/12 6:30 p.m. School Board TH
Tues. 11/12 7 p.m. Conservation Committee TH
Wed. 11/13 7 p.m. Town Council TH
Thur. 11/14 5 p.m. Town Council Appointments Committee TH
Thur. 11/14 7 p.m. Town Council Caucus and Workshop TH
Fri. 11/15 8:45 a.m. Bottle Shed Committee 325 Ocean House Road
Scarborough
Mon. 11/11 7 p.m. Conservation Commission MB
Tues. 11/12 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee MB
Tues. 11/12 6 p.m. Marijuana Ordinance Information Session MB
Tues. 11/12 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission MB
Tues. 11/13 7 p.m. Zoning Board MB
Thur. 11/14 6 p.m. Board of Assessment MB
South Portland
Fri. 11/8 3 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee CH
Tues. 11/12 6:30 p.m. City Council CH
Wed. 11/13 4 p.m. Fertilizer Ordinance Committee CC
Wed. 11/13 5:30 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee CH
Wed. 11/13 6 p.m. Board of Education SPHS
Thur. 11/14 5 p.m. Harbor Commission – Public Hearing Portland CH
