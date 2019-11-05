STANDISH — Residents voted 620-230 on Tuesday to authorize the issuance of up to $150,000 in bonds to finance the conversion from high-pressure sodium streetlights to LED streetlights with smart controls.
Projected savings for the town is $575,000 over the next 20 years.
