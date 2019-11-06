Rain develops Thursday afternoon, with some snow at higher elevations. High temperatures Thursday will stay mostly in the 40s, with a few 50s near the coast.
Rain and snow continue overnight. The rain-snow line will likely sink down to the coast briefly, giving even the coastline a reminder of winter.
A few morning flakes are possible statewide on Friday, with accumulations of less than an inch at the coast, 1-3″ north of Lewiston-Auburn, Augusta, and Waterville.
It’ll clear up Friday afternoon and be chilly to start the weekend.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local Elections
On the day after, Portland’s mayor-elect reflects on a win that surprised even herself
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ soccer: NYA blanks Richmond 2-0 to return to state title game
-
Local Elections
Portlanders once again choose to change mayors
-
College
Wednesday’s college roundup: Fleming scores 1,000th career point as UMaine wins opener
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ soccer: Cape shuts out Yarmouth 3-0 for Class B South title
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.