The Bath Antique Sale, a monthly antiques marketplace in the Midcoast, will open its 2019-20 season on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Bath Middle School at 6 Old Brunswick Road. This sale is the first of five held during the winter months.

“We are very pleased to have such a wonderful group of really outstanding dealers,” said sale promoter Paul Fuller.

Fifty-seven booths of antiques and collectibles will feature country cupboards and furniture, folk art, linens, glassware, mid-century, repurposed items and more.

The sale is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $5; $4 with a show card or print ad. Admission is free to those 25 years or under.

For more information, contact Paul Fuller via www.BathAntiquesShows.com or (207) 832-7798.

