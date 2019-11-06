Arrests

10/29 at 6:55 p.m. Wendie J. Wallace, 50, of Montsweag Road, was arrested by Cpl. Jason T. Aucoin on Washington and Winter streets on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/30 at 7:56 p.m. Edana M. Lewis, 39, of Oak Street, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Ryan Kaake on Oak Street.

11/3 at 12:34 a.m. Jeannine C. Pelletier, 81, of Pleasant Street, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on Leeman Highway on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

10/29 Wendie J. Wallace, 50, of Montsweag Road, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason T. Aucoin on Washington and Winter streets on a charge of open container violation.

11/3 A female juvenile was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason T. Aucoin on a charge of theft.

Fire Calls

10/28 at 8:42 a.m. Fire alarm on Marshall Street.

10/29 at 9:40 a.m. Odor investigation on High Street.

10/30 3:13 p.m. Cable wire down on Washington Street.

10/31 at 9:48 p.m. Tree down on Oak Grove Avenue.

10/31 at 12:16 a.m. Tree down on Washington Street.

10/31 at 12:49 a.m. Tree down on Varney Mill and Eagle Point

10/31 at 3:26 a.m. Smoke alarm on Winter Street Court.

10/31 at 5 a.m. Wires down on Old Brunswick Road.

10/31 at 5:15 a.m. Wires down on Whiskeag Road.

10/31 at 5:38 a.m. Tree down on North Bath Road.

10/31 at 6:06 a.m. Lines down on Beacon Street.

10/31 at 6:15 a.m. Lines down on Ridge Road.

11/01 at 7:26 a.m. Lines down on High Street.

11/01 at 8:08 a.m. Pole down at McMann Athletic Complex.

11/01 at 10:37 a.m. Tree on wires on Old Brunswick Road.

11/01 at 11:30 a.m. Fuel spill on Front Street.

11/01 at 11:47 a.m. Tree on wires on Centre and High streets.

11/01 at 4:10 p.m. Wires down on Centre and Floral streets.

11/01 at 6:22 p.m. Lines down on Water Street.

11/01 at 2:40 a.m. Electrical problem on Black Water Cove Road.

11/02 at 10:12 a.m. Odor investigation on Denny Road.

11/02 at 10:34 a.m. Smoke investigation on North and Keel streets.

11/02 at 2:35 p.m. Tree limb down on High Street.

11/03 at 9:09 p.m. Carbon dioxide check on Tower Circle.

11/03 at 4:03 a.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.

EMS Calls

Bath emergency medical services responded to 39 calls between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3.

