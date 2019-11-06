BOWDOINHAM — Customers can now enjoy a cocktail on a Sunday at Three Robbers Pub, the town’s only restaurant, thanks to a local referendum question that passed at the polls Tuesday.

The referendum passed 633-110 in favor of allowing liquor to be sold and consumed on the premises of establishments licensed by the state to do so.

Once a “dry” town, Bowdoinham had an old rule in place that prohibited the sale and consumption of liquor on the premises of any establishments in town.

In 2013, a business owner who ran a restaurant in the building where Three Robbers Pub opened earlier this year on Main Street, circulated a petition to changed the rule.

Bowdoinham residents agreed to allow malt liquor and wine to be sold and consumed on the premises of state-licensed establishments any day but Sunday.

Tuesday’s vote now allows liquor to be sold and consumed on the premises of licensed establishments on Sundays.

 

