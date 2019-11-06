The campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is coming to Portland on Thursday, but the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, won’t be present himself.

Election_2020_Buttigieg_77512

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Christopher DeVargas/Las Vegas Sun via AP

In a news release issued Wednesday night, spokeswoman Tess Whittlesey said the “Pete for America bus” will arrive in Monument Square at 5:30 p.m. Members of his staff and Maine State Treasurer Henry Beck, a staunch Buttigieg supporter, will speak and share information about how Mainers can organize on his behalf.

During the bus stopover, Buttigieg merchandise will be sold and people can have their photographs taken with the bus.

Following the Portland event, the bus will travel to New Hampshire, where Buttigieg will embark on a four-day bus tour.

Buttigieg is considered one of the top five candidates for the Democratic nomination for president.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles