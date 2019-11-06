Arrests
11/2 at 11:28 p.m. Caleb C. Snyder, 48, of Longfellow Drive, was arrested on Longfellow Drive by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Summonses
10/29 at 9:03 p.m. Eden Divney, 21, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Darin Estes on a charge of failure to produce insurance.
10/29 no time given. A 16-year-old female was issued a summons by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of harassment.
Fire calls
10/29 at 12:09 p.m. Fire alarm on Oakhurst Road.
10/29 at 1:05 p.m. Fire alarm on Woods Knoll Road.
10/30 at 4:00 p.m. Fire alarm on Running Tide Road.
11/1 at 7:40 a.m. Lines down on Mitchell Road.
11/1 at 12:17 p.m. Lines down on Trundy Road.
11/1 at 12:18 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Charles Road.
11/2 at 10:05 a.m. Lines down on Mitchell Road.
11/2 at 7:36 p.m. Water issue on Ocean House Road.
11/3 at 4:44 p.m. Grass fire on Ocean House Road.
11/3 at 6:24 p.m. Fuel leak on Cherry Circle.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to seven calls from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4.
