WATERVILLE — Officials from the FBI, Waterville police and Waldo County Sheriff’s Office were at a house on Elmwood Avenue early Wednesday morning, searching the home and vehicles as part of a federal investigation.

“We’re conducting a court-authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation,” said Kristen Setera, spokeswoman for the FBI Boston Division, which includes Maine.

Setera said in a phone interview before 10 a.m. that she did not expect any updates on the investigation Wednesday, but she would release information if there is an update.

Waterville police Chief Joseph Massey declined to provide additional details, saying only that Waterville police were assisting in the FBI case.

Neighbors said they heard authorities pounding on the door of the 2 1/2-story house at 32 Elmwood Ave. around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. FBI officials, Waterville police and Waldo County Sheriff’s Office officials could be seen going in and out of the house.

At the scene just before 9 a.m., officials were in the process of searching four cars and a pickup truck parked next to a garage at the house, whose driveway runs from North Street to Elmwood Avenue, which runs between North Street and Colonial Avenue. Police were using a tool to try to unlock doors in at least two vehicles and set off a car alarm in doing so.

Contacted late Wednesday morning, the owner of the house, Donald Ireland, said he rents the house out to a couple and was unaware that the FBI and law enforcement officials were there. Ireland declined to reveal the names of the couple.

“I don’t know anything about it,” Ireland said.

Ireland said one of the cars parked at the house, a Chrysler, belongs to a man who apparently is in jail and is the boyfriend of the couple’s daughter. He said two cars belong to the couple who live in the house.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: