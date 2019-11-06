BIDDEFORD — Cape Elizabeth’s girls’ soccer team didn’t get many chances in its Class B South final against Yarmouth Wednesday evening at Waterhouse Field, but the top-ranked Capers took advantage of three of them and completely shut down the second-seeded Clippers to repeat as regional champions with a 3-0 win.

Olivia Cochran scored off a corner kick in the first half and Karli Chapin added a pair of goals in the second half and Cape Elizabeth’s defense didn’t allow a shot on goal.

The Capers (16-1) advanced to meet Hermon in the Class B state final at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Falmouth High School. Cape Elizabeth will look to go back-to-back as champion for the first time in over two decades.

“From the beginning of this season, we’ve wanted the Gold Ball and that’s what we’re going for,” said Cochran. “We won’t take anything for granted. We go into every game and play the same way we’ve played the whole season. We’re feeling good.”

Neither team managed a shot until the 23rd minute, but the Capers eventually got their offense going.

After Yarmouth junior goalkeeper Kate Siegel twice denied Chapin, Cape Elizabeth broke through on a set piece with 4:56 left in the first half.

Off a corner kick, Laura Ryer served the ball in front and Cochran headed it past Siegel before she could react.

“Laura puts beautiful balls into the box,” Cochran said. “I knew where the ball was going to go and I knew where I had to run. I just headed it on frame. That gave us energy and we carried it into the second half.”

Chapin, who scored the state championship-winning goal last school year in overtime in soccer and lacrosse, added some breathing room with 17:20 remaining, getting her shoulder on a feed from Maggie Cochran.

“I didn’t have a very good first half and I knew it could be my last game and I didn’t want that, so I did whatever I could to help us in the second half,” Chapin said. “I just attacked the ball.”

Yarmouth earned its lone corner kick (to six for the Capers) with just over two minutes to play, but a shot from Audrey Goessling sailed high.

Cape Elizabeth transitioned back to offense and with 1:15 to go, Chapin faked out a defender, then beat Siegel (eight saves) with her left foot to put it away.

“This has everything to do with the girls and their heart,” said Capers Coach Graham Forsyth. “Our seniors stepped up. They’re unbelievable role models.”

The Clippers moved the ball well between the 18s, but couldn’t test Cape Elizabeth goalkeeper Katie Haines.

“We got bogged down and they frustrated us with their pressure and we couldn’t get in a rhythm,” said Yarmouth first-year coach Andy Higgins.

“These girls worked hard. The seniors had three coaches in four years. They’re tremendous role models. I’m proud of all of them.”

