SCARBOROUGH — Betsy Gleysteen and Kenneth Johnson were elected to serve on the town council in a four-way race for two open seats on Nov. 5.

Alicia Giftos and Kristen Turner are set to serve on the Board of Education in a bid for two seats by three candidates.

Gleysteen received 2,910 votes, while Johnson received 2,172. Robert “Will” Rowan, who was looking to return to the council after a failed bid for a second term last year, received 1,972 votes. Bill Donovan, who was seeking a third term, came in last with 1,948 votes. Katy Foley, who currently holds one of the seats up for election, did not seek a second term.

Incumbent Alicia Giftos, who was elected last year to fill the final year of Jodi Shea’s term, will hold her seat on the board. Kristen Turner will also be joining her to fill one of two, three-year terms. Giftos received 3,133 votes, Turner received 2,732 votes and Brian Shumway, the third challenger, received 2,218 votes. Amy Glidden, who was up for re-election, opted not to run again.

Shea was recalled in May 2018 following a campaign to oust her, Donna Beeley and Cary Lyford by a group called Road to Renewal. The group was unhappy with the direction of the board and claimed it demonstrated a lack of leadership and transparency.

All candidates will be sworn in at the town council meeting on Nov. 20.

