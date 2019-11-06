Two candidates running for a seat on the Kennebunkport Board of Selectmen each finished with 352 votes, forcing the town to schedule a rare repeat election.
The race between Charles Sullivan and Michael Weston was the only thing on the local ballot Tuesday and ended in a dead heat after all the votes were counted. To be sure, the town clerk took extra time and did not report election results until Wednesday afternoon.
The tie means the Board of Selectmen will have to schedule a runoff election on a date to be determined. Board members will meet later this month to schedule the do-over, which will be noticed and posted in hopes that voters will give it another try.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
New England Patriots
Patriots should keep using the no-huddle offense
-
Schools and Education
Maine public schools, civil liberties groups weigh in on religious schools funding lawsuit
-
Business
Bond earmark to benefit Gulf of Maine Research Institute
-
Uncategorized
Girls Soccer: Gorham slides past Windham, can’t take down Cheverus
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick woman’s book details same-sex relationship that transcended miles, years
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.