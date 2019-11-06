Two candidates running for a seat on the Kennebunkport Board of Selectmen each finished with 352 votes, forcing the town to schedule a rare repeat election.

The race between Charles Sullivan and Michael Weston was the only thing on the local ballot Tuesday and ended in a dead heat after all the votes were counted. To be sure, the town clerk took extra time and did not report election results until Wednesday afternoon.

The tie means the Board of Selectmen will have to schedule a runoff election on a date to be determined. Board members will meet later this month to schedule the do-over, which will be noticed and posted in hopes that voters will give it another try.

