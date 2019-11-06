In his Oct. 23 opinion piece, John Balentine writes that he supports Trump, enjoys his speeches, likes him and his business acumen (conveniently overlooking six bankruptcies), and appreciates his sense of humor, while being amused that liberals seem to take Trump’s jokes seriously (though Trump himself insists that whatever he says and writes is a joke once the folly, ignorance and lies of his utterances are revealed.) Though infatuated with Trump, Balentine draws the line when his guy uses the B.S. word; only then is our commentator full of outrage, apparently oblivious to the sad reality that nearly everything this dangerous, demented demagogue utters is obscene, profane and full of B.S.

Michael Beaudoin

Portland

