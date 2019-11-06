Our heartfelt thanks to all the businesses, friends and family who contributed to the benefit for me on Friday night (Nov. 1) on Bailey Island. We are overwhelmed by the support and love from everyone. It means so much on this difficult journey.
Special thanks to Dawn, Kathy and Sheldon.
What a wonderful community.
Craig (and Sandy) Davis
Monmouth, formerly of Harpswell
