Are you skeptical about Representative Seth Berry’s initiative to develop a Consumer Owned Utility for Maine?

Not only do we have questions but we also don’t always fully understand the process even when we hear some of the answers.

But, we do know that Rep Berry has thoroughly studied this issue and is willing to talk to us about it and answer all questions and explain it in ways that are comprehensible to us.

He has spoken to many groups and will continue to do so, and barring the unforeseen we plan to be with Rep Berry at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham on Thursday, November 14 from 6:30 to 8 for the “People Power forum” to learn more. And we know that other public forums will be announced as well so if you can’t make this one, do be on the lookout for others.

It’s our responsibility to become informed and help choose what is best for Mainers.

Sandy & Ole Jaeger,

Georgetown

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous