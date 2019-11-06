Donald Trump, having been president of the United States for less than six months, in 2017 vowed to enact withdrawal from the Paris climate accord. The U.N. received official notification Monday of this ill-conceived decision, which will take effect in one year, the day after the 2020 presidential election.
Democratic candidates for federal office, including the presidency, should drop espousing controversial issues like upending our health care system to enact “Medicare for All” and instead make climate change the principal issue of 2020. Rising temperatures in our oceans, ice shelf melting, rising sea levels and damaging effects on all inhabitants of our planet are far more immediate problems.
And, the day after the election, the new Democratic president can keep us in the accord and stop Trump’s misguided efforts to ignore climate science.
Thereafter, we can address needed improvements to our health care system.
Peter K. Shaw, M.D.
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
We Love Fairs: Nov. 9-16
-
The Forecaster
Coastal History: Maine’s own Mickey Moo
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: Balentine ignores Trump’s obscenities for focus on profanity
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: Topsham forum a chance to learn about utility plan
-
The Forecaster
Cooking at the Cove: For a dark and stormy night
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.