Will Sen. Susan Collins have the courage to join her Republican colleagues in defending a president who continually breaks the law and is “no Mr. Nice Guy, but sometimes it takes a Donald Trump to change Washington”?
Keep America great, Susan.
Jack Glatter
Cumberland
