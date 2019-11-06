Will Sen. Susan Collins have the courage to join her Republican colleagues in defending a president who continually breaks the law and is “no Mr. Nice Guy, but sometimes it takes a Donald Trump to change Washington”?

Keep America great, Susan.

Jack Glatter

Cumberland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles