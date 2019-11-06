A Long Island, New York, man was arrested in his hometown Wednesday and faces extradition to Maine on a charge of threatening to kill a York County woman and torture and kill her family members, state police say.
Robert Rademacher, 24, of Ronkonkoma, New York, faces one count of terrorizing for his violent threats against a woman from Lyman, Maine State Police allege in a statement.
The woman went to police on Sunday to report that on the previous day, Rademacher threatened to come to Maine and shoot up the Home Depot store in Biddeford, and to torture and kill the woman’s family members.
The woman told police she met Rademacher on social media and had been communicating with him for several years, although the extent and precise nature of their relationship was not known on Wednesday.
“Rademacher made statements that he would get into a shoot-out with law enforcement if she reported the incident,” State police said in a statement released on Facebook. “Rademacher had previously sent the victim a picture of him holding a shotgun.”
Local police in Biddeford along with state police met with representatives at Home Depot and distributed pictures of Rademacher, and on Tuesday, the York County district attorney agreed to issue a warrant for Rademacher’s arrest.
He was taken into custody in Suffolk County, New York, on Wednesday afternoon, and faces extradition to Maine.
