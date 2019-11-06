KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will continue to split first-team reps in practice between Patrick Mahomes and backup Matt Moore this week, leaving open the possibility the league’s MVP could be back for Sunday’s game at Tennessee.

Mahomes has been out since dislocating his kneecap in a game against Denver on Oct. 17. He has yet to miss a practice but was ruled out for the Chiefs’ game against Green Bay, then was questionable last week against Minnesota before he was declared inactive on game day.

“It’s going to be day to day,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said. “He didn’t take a ton of reps last week. We’ll try to increase him a little bit and see how it works out. And we’ll keep you abreast as it goes, but right now that’s where we’re at.”

The Chiefs (6-3) have gone 2-1 with Moore at QB, including the game he finished in Denver, which has allowed them to maintain their lead in the AFC West and keep pace in the race for a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs. That stretch also has taken some of the pressure off the Chiefs to rush Mahomes back to the field before he’s ready.

After the trip to Tennessee, the Chiefs head to Mexico City to face the Chargers before getting a long-awaited bye. The field conditions were so disastrous at Azteca Stadium last year that the Chiefs’ scheduled game there was relocated at the last minute, and despite a new surface and NFL assurances, the Chiefs may not want to press their luck with Mahomes there.

VIKINGS: The Minnesota Vikings claimed safety Andrew Sendejo off waivers from Philadelphia, bringing back a longtime piece of their secondary.

PANTHERS: Cam Newton’s injury status has raised questions about whether he’s played his final game for the Carolina Panthers.

The 2015 league MVP has struggled with shoulder and foot issues the last two seasons and will finish the season on injured reserve. He is 0-8 in his last eight starts and the Panthers face a difficult decision in February.

The organization must decide whether to pay Newton $21.1 million next season or cut ties with the longtime face of the franchise and save $19 million under the 2020 salary cap. If they decide to let Newton go, the quarterback would only cost the Panthers $2 million next season in dead cap space.

Trading Newton would be another option, although the Panthers would have to find a team willing to take on his exiting contract or agree to give the QB an extension.

GIANTS: Leading receiver Evan Engram has a sprained left foot, and his status for Sunday’s game against the Jets is uncertain.

Wearing a walking boot on his foot, the Giants’ tight end described his injury as a low-grade sprain.

Engram did not join teammates for a jog-through.

RAMS: Receiver Brandin Cooks won’t play in Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh while he seeks further medical help for his second concussion in a month.

Cooks was hurt Oct. 27 during the Rams’ win over Cincinnati in London, and he has not cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol. He flew to Pittsburgh on Wednesday for the second time since his injury to meet with specialists.

DOLPHINS: Cornerback Cordrea Tankersley’s comeback from a 2018 ACL injury will wait until next season.

The Dolphins decided not to add Tankersley to the 53-man roster by Wednesday’s deadline, ending his season before it began.

Tankersley missed the second half of last season because of his knee injury, and he went on the physically unable to perform list in July. He has been practicing in recent weeks but isn’t fully recovered.

COWBOYS: Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco say defensive lineman Daniel Ross was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The 26-year-old Ross is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He played in 13 games in a backup role last season, recording 14 tackles and one sack. Ross joined the Cowboys off Kansas City’s practice squad in 2017.

CARDINALS: The Arizona Cardinals activated offensive lineman Max Garcia from the physically unable to perform list and placed defensive lineman Clinton McDonald on injured reserve.

JETS: Running back Le’Veon Bell is sitting out practice with ankle and knee soreness, but the team is optimistic he will be able to play Sunday against the Giants.

BROWNS: Starting safety Damarious Randall has returned to practice after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »