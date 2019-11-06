POWNAL – Elaine Bowen Wyman, 84, of Pownal passed away on Oct. 30, 2019 with those she loved by her side. Elaine was born in Brunswick on Oct. 21, 1935, the daughter of Doris and John Peacock. She was adopted by Helen and Ike Bowen and lived in North Pownal while attending school in the North Pownal one-room schoolhouse. Elaine is survived by her loving husband, Mervin; her children, Garbielle Profenno of Brunswick, Jana Lynn Profenno of Brunswick, Scott Profenno of Old Orchard; her stepchildren, Debra Small and her husband Don of Yarmouth and Michael Wyman of Durham; grandchildren, Ricky Profenno and Jamie Profenno; grandstepchildren, Michael Purinton and his wife Alison; great-grandstepchild, Alexander Strout; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.She was predeceased by her sister, Jane Jefferson; her husband, Dave; nephew, Buck Jefferson. The family invites you to come and celebrate Elaine’s life on Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Community Center, 43 Depot St., Freeport. Elaine’s family wants to give a special thank you to the Midcoast Hospital Staff for the remarkable comfort and support to them. You may view more about Elaine at www.lindquistfuneralhome.com where the family asks that you share your memories of her. In lieu of flowers donations may be made toMidcoast Humane Society20 Range Rd.Brunswick ME 04011

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous