SOUTH PORTLAND — Detectives from Portland, Westbrook and South Portland are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects in a recent series of commercial business burglaries.

According to a Nov. 6 press release from Detective Scott Corbett of the South Portland Police Department, the suspects were involved in at least one burglary in each municipality.

Specific locations, methods of entry and items stolen during the burglaries are being withheld at this time for investigative purposes, according to Corbett.

“One group that has been identified appears to force entry into the business during the early morning hours,” Corbett said in a press release. A phone message left for him seeking clarification of the remark and more information was not immediately returned.

Anyone with further information relating to the identification of the individuals is asked to call Corbett at 799-5511, ext. 4779, or email at [email protected]

