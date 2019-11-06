BATH — On Tuesday Woolwich resident Lorna Ryan was elected to the at-large position on the Regional School Unit 1 Board of Directors.
Ryan received 1,177 votes over incumbent Alan Walton’s 827 votes to claim the 3-year seat.
Unopposed incumbent Anita Brown was also re-elected to serve a 3-year term as the board’s Arrowsic representative.
