Arrests

10/25 at 6:26 p.m. Daniel Rusch, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating conditions of release, failing to provide correct name and on an outstanding warrant.

10/26 at 12:28 a.m. Nicholas Breed, 26, of Scarborough, was arrested on Benjamin W. Pickett Street by Officer Chris Gosling on charges of assault and refusing to submit to arrest.

10/29 at 12:07 p.m. Aubrey Gillis, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/30 at 3:21 a.m. Maurice L. James, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on charges of an outstanding warrant and for violating conditions of release.

10/30 at 3:32 a.m. Kevin Dawe, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Daniel Purinton on an outstanding warrant.

10/30 at 1:32 p.m. Edward E. Benner, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Daniel Brian McCarthy on an outstanding warrant.

10/31 at 5:18 p.m. Ahmed H. Al-Jameel, 18, of Westbrook, was arrested on Interstate 95 by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, violating conditions of release, failing to give correct name or address and on an outstanding warrant.

11/1 at 12:37 a.m. Bruce Babock, 52, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/1 at 10:33 a.m. Peter Knickles, 60, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

10/25 at 8:24 a.m. Suleiman M. Ideis, 60, of Villa Rica, Georgia, was issued a summons on Wallace Avenue by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of failing to notify of motor vehicle.

10/25 at 10:02 a.m. Peter Knickels, 60, of Portland, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Philip Longanecker on a charge of violating conditions of release.

10/28 at 8:09 a.m. Evynne Morin, 35, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of failing to register vehicle.

10/28 at 2:14 p.m. James Billingslea, 35, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

10/28 at 4:37 p.m. Dominic Gagnon, 21, of Minot, was issued a summons on Running Hill Road by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of criminal mischief.

10/29 at 1:46 p.m. Jack Hermansen, 18, of Raymond, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

10/30 at 2:01 p.m. Rahima Hababizai, 18, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Bridgton Road by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of failing to stop for an officer.

10/31 at 1:37 p.m. Janet Cote, 55, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of displaying false plates.

10/31 at 2:21 p.m. Norman S. Merrill, 57, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Burwell Avenue by Officer Philip Longanecker on a charge of violating conditions of release.

11/1 at 7:09 p.m. Marguerite Mason, 79, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of operating under the influence.

Fire calls

10/29 at 12:32 p.m. Telephone wire down on Preble Street.

10/30 at 2:21 pm. Gasoline spill on Western Avenue.

11/1 at 5:19 a.m. Power line down on Latham Street.

11/1 at 8:06 a.m. Power line down on Westbrook Street.

11/1 at 9:33 a.m. Power line down on Mast Lane.

11/1 at 9:53 a.m. Smoke odor removal on Gorham Road.

11/1 at 11:56 a.m. Power line down on Latham Street.

11/1 at 11:59 a.m. Telephone wire down on Cottage Road.

11/1 at 12:06 p.m. Power line down on Barberry Creek Road.

11/1 at 1:14 p.m. Fire on Broadway.

11/2 at 3:58 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Broadway.

11/3 at 12:14 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Mussey Road.

11/3 at 5:01 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Elm Street.

11/4 at 5:16 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Brigham Street.

EMS

South Portland Emergency Medical Services responded to 76 calls from Oct. 29-Nov. 4.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: