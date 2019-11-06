The holiday season is upon us and there is no better time to reflect on the joys the year has brought and the upcoming festivities that await us with families and friends. One goal we strive for in RSU 5 is for all students to experience a joyful learning climate that is safe, nurturing and fosters curiosity. Curiosity makes us more receptive to learning. Albert Einstein said, “The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing.”

Our inquisitive elementary students at Pownal Elementary School participate in a principal’s advisory group, sharing with the principal what is going well and advising her on how to improve the school. Twice a month the group has lunch with Principal Lisa Demick to exchange ideas. Nov. 13 is National Kindness Day and students have collaborated with her on a list of ways for students to foster kindness during and outside of school. This student-generated list includes cleaning up a mess you didn’t make, complimenting a student and calling a special adult to tell them what you appreciate about them.

Our curious middle school students at Durham Community School are being encouraged to strengthen their self-advocacy skills to further influence their own education. During advisory period, students are preparing to lead parent/teacher conferences with an emphasis on how they are doing as learners, while setting and reviewing their own learning goals for the year. During a recent advisory period, students reflected on what motivates and inspires them, as well as what disrupts their motivation. Some of the middle school students reported that what decreased motivation was parental pressure and what most inspired them were their peer groups and friends. This is not unusual considering the developmental age of the students. Recognizing the value and role that peers and friends play during early adolescence reinforces the need for schools to develop effective communication and positive relationships among the students.

At Freeport High School, some of our students are selecting Mock Trial as one of their course selections. Throughout this course, their problem-solving, debate, teamwork and communication skills are strengthened. This year’s trial is based upon a case involving two lobstermen in which one of the men is accused of sinking the other lobsterman’s boat. Students are assigned roles (witnesses, attorneys) and have to present their case in front of active judges and lawyers in Portland. Competing schools argue both the defense and the prosecution for a case. The judge decides which school presented the best arguments for both sides. Freeport High School will be competing on Nov. 16 and 23 at the district court in Portland. What better way to ignite curiosity than to grapple with a problem that is relevant to our state and fishing industry. Learning about our country’s judicial system will hopefully inspire students to become future lawyers and judges.

Our mission statement says we strive to inspire and support every learner by challenging minds, building character, sparking creativity and nurturing passions. Former Dallas Cowboy Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett said, “To succeed, you need to find something to hold on to, something to motivate you, something to aspire to.” As we support all of our students in finding what motivates and inspires them, we hope the curiosity of learning will be alive and well during this holiday season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: