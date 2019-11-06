Sweetser, a nonprofit community mental health provider, is closing five mental health therapy clinics in southern Maine in December.

Susan Pierter, spokeswoman for the Saco-based nonprofit, said in an email that clinics in Saco, Sanford, Brunswick, Lewiston and York will close, affecting about 25 employees out of the nonprofit’s 950-employee workforce.

“Since we have close to 140 job openings, we are hopeful that staff will be retained within the organization,” Pierter said.

An open letter from Jim Martin, Sweetser’s vice president of programs, said the decision was “incredibly difficult” but that the company would work with patients to find other mental health service providers.

“Sweetser will be working closely with the 450 individuals currently receiving clinic-based therapy services to transition them to other available services in the community or with other providers. Sweetser is committed to ensuring that all clients are appropriately notified and assisted with accessing other care as requested,” Martin wrote.

Sweetser has about 20,000 patients across the state.

Pierter said that reimbursement rates for mental health services from Medicaid and private insurance were not high enough for the added expenses of standalone clinics for therapy services.

“Sweetser will continue to offer a wide array of therapy services in the community at public schools, independent affiliate offices, primary care practices and other sites,” Martin wrote in his letter.

Also, while the Brunswick therapy clinic is closing, Brunswick will remain a major hub for other Sweetser services, Pierter said, including its mobile crisis unit, which meets families that have a family member with a mental health crisis to stabilize patients.

