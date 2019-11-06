Community meal – Thursday, Nov. 7, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Baked ham, $5.

Free dinner – Thursday, Nov. 7, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Nov. 8, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 9, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, UCC, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Two kinds of baked beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, American chop suey, bread and butter, pickles, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $3.50.

Chicken pie supper – Saturday, Nov. 9, 5-6 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Homemade chicken pie and crust, Aroostook Maine potatoes, squash, cranberry sauce, green beans, sliced bread and homemade pies and cakes. Served family style. $12, $6. Advance tickets for 5 p.m. seating, recommended, 899-5727.

Turkey dinner – Saturday, Nov. 9, 4:45-6 p.m., Highland Lake Grange, corner of Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. Roasted, vegetables, stuffing, mashed potatoes, dessert and beverages. $8, $4.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Nov. 13, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal and fellowship sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.

Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 16, 5-6:30 p.m., Saint Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Beans, oven roasted pulled pork, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls and pies. $8.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: