BANGOR — Andrew Fleming hit a free throw with 10:30 to play in the first half for the 1,000th point of his career as the University of Maine opened its men’s basketball season with an 84-64 win over Merrimack College Wednesday night at the Cross Insurance Center.

The Black Bears opened a 43-33 halftime lead and pulled away to down the Warriors.

Merrimack got to within six points at 52-46 with 14:33 to play in the second half, but Maine answered with a 16-0 run in the next 5:40.

Fleming, from Norway, Maine, finished with a game-high 37 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Vilgot Larsson added 19 points and dished out five assists for UMaine, and Sergio El Darwich scored 12.

FIELD HOCKEY

ST. JOSEPH’S 5, REGIS 0: Alexandra Belaire had two goals and two assists, and Logan Champlin added a goal and an assist as the top-seeded Monks (17-3, 8-0 GNAC) used a three-goal third quarter to pull away from the fifth-seeded Pride (8-11, 4-4) in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference semifinal at Standish.

Alexa Gutowski and Kylee Veilleux also scored. Megan Quirion had an assist.

Hope Winkin made five saves for Regis.

MEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, NORWICH 2: Jackson Taylor scored an unassisted goal in the 64th minute for the equalizer and then set up Noah Elmore for the winner with 12:40 to play in regulation as the second-seeded Monks (16-1-3) rallied to get past the third-seeded Cadets (14-4-1) in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference semifinal at Standish.

Amerle Nemeye broke a scoreless tie with his unassisted goal in the 27th minute for Norwich, but Cody Elliott put away a Kuma Onyejose pass in the 38th minute to answer for St. Joseph’s.

Joseph Thonsythavong regained the lead for the Cadets in the 60th minute with his 11th goal of the season.

The Monks will face top-seeded Johnson & Wales on Saturday in the GNAC final at Providence, Rhode Island. In their only meeting this season, the two teams played to a scoreless draw.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

UNE 2, ROGER WILLIAMS 1: Ashley Sherman and Caroline Wilson each scored, and Katie Beaudoin had two assists as the third-seeded Nor’easters (12-5-2, 5-3-0 CCC) used a two-goal second half to come from behind and edge the second-seeded Hawks (13-8-1, 6-2-1) in a Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinal at Bristol, Rhode Island.

Jenna Pannone made 13 saves for UNE.

Bianca Robbins led Roger Williams with four shots on goal, and Morgan Strassburg made four saves.

