Dead River Co. has won a federal award for its programs to hire and retain veterans.
On Wednesday, the South Portland fuel company was given the HIRE Vets Medallion during a ceremony at the Department of Labor in Washington, D.C.
The awards recognize companies for their efforts to hire veterans and keep them on the job. The honors are based on veteran hiring and retention percentages, the availability of veteran-specific resources, leadership programming for veterans, human resource efforts and compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. Dead River’s award was “gold level status” because of its commitment to veterans and their families. The company counts 15 veterans on its staff.
“The recipients of the 2019 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards demonstrated a commitment to hiring veterans and helping them to develop meaningful, long-term careers,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. “From small-town businesses to Fortune 500 companies, these employers understand that veterans are uniquely qualified and dedicated employees who make significant contributions in the workplace.”
The award program, Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans, was created in 2017. Award recipients have hired more than 52,000 veterans since the program was created.
