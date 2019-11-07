OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Jacob Payea rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns as top-seeded Old Orchard Beach cruised to a 48-14 win over No. 2 Boothbay in the eight-man Small division final Friday night.

Jaden Davies rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two scores – 37 yards to Ryan Crockett and 28 yards to Montgomery Leclerc.

The Seagulls (7-3) will play for the first eight-man state championship at 2 p.m. next Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium against Large division champion Mt. Ararat.

Boothbay finished 5-5.

MT. ARARAT 36, MARANACOOK 14: Holden Brannan rushed for three touchdowns – two in the first quarter – and the second-seeded Eagles (8-2) upset the top-seeded Black Bears (9-1) in the eight-man Large division final at Readfield.

Riley Morin added two touchdowns for Mt. Ararat, which got 19- and 52-yard TD runs from Brannan in the first quarter to open a 14-0 lead.

Garit Laliberte had a 1-yard touchdown run and a 74-yard kickoff return TD for Maranacook, which defeated Mt. Ararat twice in the regular season.

THORNTON ACADEMY 63, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Hayden Pomerleau returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, setting the tone for the top-ranked Golden Trojans (10-0) in a Class A quarterfinal win over the eighth-seeded Red Eddies (0-10) in Saco.

Thornton led 49-0 after one quarter and made it 56-0 on the first play of the second quarter.

Isaac Ofielu rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns, including a 49-yard romp just before halftime. Julien BaileyCottle added two touchdowns, and Sam Edborg scored on a 22-yard interception return.

The Trojans will host fourth-seeded Oxford Hills at 1 p.m. next Saturday.

SCARBOROUGH 48, BANGOR 3: Jarett Flaker ran for five touchdowns, with a long of 57 yards, and the third-seeded Red Storm (8-2) rolled up 486 rushing yards against the sixth-seeded Rams (4-6) in a Class A quarterfinal at Scarborough.

Jayden Flaker and Chase Cleary each added a second-half touchdown.

The Red Storm defense forced a fumble and had a pair of interceptions while holding Bangor to 213 yards.

Scarborough visits second-seeded Bonny Eagle next Friday night.

BONNY EAGLE 48, LEWISTON 0: Jacob Humphrey caught three touchdown passes from Keegan Meredith and also rushed for a touchdown as the second-seeded Scots (9-1) defeated the seventh-seeded Blue Devils (2-8) in a Class A quarterfinal in Standish.

Humphrey ran for 111 yards and had receiving touchdowns of 34, 33 and 28 yards.

Meredith finished with 164 yards passing. Zach Maturo rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

OXFORD HILLS 42, SANFORD 0: Colby VanDecker rushed for three touchdowns, and Wyatt Knightly passed for a touchdown and ran for another as the fourth-seeded Vikings (6-4) routed the fifth-seeded Spartans (4-6) in a Class A quarterfinals in Paris.

VanDecker opened the scoring with a 13-yard run late in the first quarter. The Vikings then broke it open in the second quarter with the help of two interceptions, getting touchdown runs from Knightly and VanDecker and a 10-yard pass from Knightly to JJ Worster.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »