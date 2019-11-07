Arrests
Ellen J. Meserve, 29, Newell Street, Gorham, on Sept. 2 on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and assault, on Newell Street.
Joshua L. Meserve, 29, Newell Street, Gorham, on Sept. 2 on a charge of domestic violence assault,on Newell Street.
Austin D. Perry, 23, DD Drive, Buxton, on Sept. 3 on charges of hold-house for other agency, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, probation hold-officer, and assault, on Files Road.
Jason D. Miller, 38, Quimby Avenue, Westbrook, on Sept. 5 on charges of two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on County Road.
Olivia P. Difronzo, 28, North Reading, Massachusetts, on Sept. 5 on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violating condition of release, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder – priors; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, and unlawful possession of of methamphetamine, on County Road.
Deborah S. Frothingham, 38, Millett Drive, Gorham, on Sept. 6 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Millett Drive.
Richard A.Glover, 38, Rust Road, Gorham, on Sept. 6 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, and operating under the influence (alcohol) – no test, in Gorham.
Jonathan J. Wermers, 31, Tink Drive, Gorham, on Sept. 7 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Main Street.
