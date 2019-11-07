When I was a Vietnam-era serviceman, I had to respect the military’s chain of command. So I’m very troubled to see our commander in chief disrespecting our Constitution’s chain of command by stonewalling all congressional inquiries.

But I’m most troubled that so many people just can’t see how troubling the president’s disrespectful and uncooperative actions are.

I think this may be the time for more veterans to tell President Trump that he has strayed too far.

Gary Larkin

Old Orchard Beach

