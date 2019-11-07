NEW YORK — Spike Lee will receive Film at Lincoln Center’s 46th Chaplin Award.
Lincoln Center announced Thursday that the 62-year-old filmmaker will be honored in its annual fundraising gala on April 27.
For its 50th anniversary last year, Lincoln Center skipped a Chaplin Award honoree and instead hosted a special gala that featured Martin Scorsese, Pedro Almodovar, Tilda Swinton and others.
The four previous Chaplin Award winners were Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Robert Redford.
A selected retrospective of Lee’s films will also play alongside the event. Lee’s last film, “BlacKkKlasman,” was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture.
