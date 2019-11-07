SACO — Maine Water Company is pleased to announce that Mark A. Vannoy, P.E. will be serving as the company’s Director of Administrative Services. Vannoy, served on the Maine Public Utilities Commission from 2012-2019, serving as Chairman since 2014.

“We are excited about the addition of Mark Vannoy to our team,” stated Rick Knowlton, President of Maine Water. “His outstanding reputation and breadth of experience will be an asset to the company as we continue to focus on delivering a reliable supply of safe drinking water and world-class service to our customers.”

As Maine Water’s Director of Administrative Services, Vannoy will use his extensive knowledge of regulatory requirements, his technical engineering experience, and his demonstrated organizational leadership to help lead the Maine Water team to deliver on our mission of serving customers, communities and the environment.

While at the MPUC, Vannoy held a number of leadership positions at the regional and national level. He’s a former board member of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, past president of the New England Conference of Public Utility Commissioners, former member of the Critical Infrastructure and Water Committees and former Board Chair of New England Utility Cybersecurity Information Collaborative. He is also experienced in the private sector, having served as Associate Vice President, Civil and Infrastructure Engineering Practice Group for Wright Pierce Topsham.

A retired U.S. Navy Officer, Vannoy is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and also holds a Master’s Degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Cornell University.

Vannoy begins his career at Maine Water on October 28.

Maine Water serves 32,000 customers, or a population of 100,000, in over 20 communities throughout the state of Maine. For more information, visit: www.MaineWater.com.

