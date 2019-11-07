Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown is scheduled to meet with NFL investigators next week, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The meeting between Brown and league representatives is to take place Thursday, according to that person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the NFL has made no formal announcement.

The league is “not even close” to making a ruling about Brown’s playing status, according to that person, who added that NFL investigators are likely to have to follow up on statements made by Brown and perhaps will have further interviews with other witnesses.

The NFL declined to comment through a spokesman. Next week’s meeting was first reported by ESPN.

Brown said in a social media post Thursday that he’s being treated unfairly by the league and would never play again, but later reversed course in another public message, saying he does want to play.

The league has been investigating allegations of rape, sexual assault and sending threatening text messages made against Brown by two women. He faces possible disciplinary action by the NFL under its personal conduct policy.

The league also said when Brown was released by the New England Patriots in September that it would consider putting him on paid administrative leave via placement on the commissioner’s exempt list if he’s signed by a team. If he’s on that list, Brown would be paid by his team but would be ineligible to participate in practices or attend games.

SAINTS: Alvin Kamara sounds ready to not only rejoin the team on the field this week, but happy to share more snaps with resurgent running back Latavius Murray.

“I feel good. I practiced the last two days. I’m ready,” said Kamara, who missed two games because of ankle and knee injuries. “I’m happy to be back, just happy to be back practicing on the field with my teammates, happy to be back kind of like a regular functioning member of this team, because when you’re hurt, you’re kind of like on the backburner a little bit. You kind of miss out.”

Coach Sean Payton agreed that Kamara “looked really good” this week.

The versatile Kamara has been among New Orleans’ most productive offensive players in both the running and passing games since 2017, when he was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year. In six games this season, he has 373 yards and one touchdown rushing, along with 276 yards and one TD receiving.

JETS: Jamal Adams finally cleared the air with Joe Douglas and Adam Gase.

The safety spoke with Douglas, the general manager, and Gase, the head coach, six days after Adams said he was “hurt” by being “shopped” by the team in trade talks.

Adams chatted last week with team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson, but wasn’t ready to sit down with either Douglas or Gase to discuss the situation. Adams let his emotions cool, and then had the peace talks.

“We just cleared it up,” Adams said. “(Douglas) apologized, I apologized. Simple.”

After the NFL’s trade deadline passed last Tuesday, Adams tweeted that Douglas “went behind my back” to listen to offers involving him. That came after Adams told the GM a few days earlier he wanted to stay in New York. Douglas insisted he never shopped Adams, but was merely fielding teams’ calls.

