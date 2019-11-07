NEW YORK— Bryan Rust scored his second goal of the game in overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied past the Islanders 4-3 on Thursday night in Brooklyn to end New York’s 10-game winning streak.

Pittsburgh erased a three-goal deficit in the third period and snapped its three-game skid. Jared McCann had a goal and two assists, and Evgeni Malkin also scored for the Penguins. Matt Murray made 20 saves.

Casey Cizikas, Cal Clutterbuck and Adam Pelech scored for New York. Semyon Varlamov stopped 35 shots.

Rust took the puck from Islanders center Brock Nelson behind the net and scored on a wraparound 3:25 into overtime. Rust extended his point streak to five games.

RANGERS 4, HURRICANES 2: Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist and Henrik Lundqvist made a season-high 45 saves as New York won at Raleigh, North Carolina.

Artemi Panarin, Brendan Lemieux and Adam Fox also scored for the Rangers, who have won 28 of their past 34 games against the Hurricanes. Lundqvist got his 31st career victory over Carolina, including 22 in his last 26 starts.

Dougie Hamilton and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, who had a 47-18 shot advantage, including 22-6 in the first period.

FLYERS 3, CANADIENS 2: Sean Couturier flipped a shot from the slot that trickled past a surprised Carey Price just 55 seconds into overtime to give Philadelphia a win at home.

Price had been fantastic in regulation but somehow let the first shot of OT slip past him. He was stunned as the Flyers went wild and celebrated another victory around him.

The Flyers have rebounded from a slow start to earn a point in a season-high fourth straight game (3-0-1). Phil Myers and James van Riemsdyk also scored for the Flyers, and Carter Hart stopped 22 shots.

Ben Chiarot and Shea Weber scored for Montreal. Price stopped 40 shots and was the first star of the game.

MAPLE LEAFS 2, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1: John Tavares scored at 2:33 of overtime to give Toronto a win over visiting Vegas.

Playing his second game after missing seven with a broken finger, Tavares took a pass from Mitch Marner on a two-on-one and scored his fourth goal of the season, beating goalie Malcolm Subban with a high shot.

CAPITALS 5, PANTHERS 4: Tom Wilson scored two goals, including the overtime winner, and visiting Washington won its fifth straight.

Wilson’s shot beat Sergei Bobrovsky 17 seconds into the extra period.

Alex Ovechkin also scored twice and added an assist for Washington. John Carlson had a goal and Evgeny Kuznetsov contributed two assists. Braden Holtby stopped 32 shots.

The Capitals have won 9 of 10 and are 8-1-1 on the road this season.

Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist for Florida. Evgenii Dadonov, Brett Connolly and Frank Vatrano also scored, and Bobrovsky made 26 saves.

SENATORS 3, KINGS 2: Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored 3:12 into overtime to give Ottawa a win at home.

NOTES

JETS: Forward Bryan Little has a perforated eardrum and is dealing with vertigo after a teammate’s shot struck him near the ear.

Jets Coach Paul Maurice said Little is expected to make a full recovery, but there is no timeline for his return.

Little was injured Tuesday night in Winnipeg’s 2-1 home loss to New Jersey. He was skating behind the net midway through the third period when teammate Nikolaj Ehlers fired a rising slap shot from the point that hit Little on his left side of his head. He was transported to St. Boniface Hospital and needed 25-30 stitches before he was transferred to the Health Sciences Centre’s neurological unit.

SHARKS: A Las Vegas Strip casino is suing forward Evander Kane, alleging he failed to repay a $500,000 gambling debt racked up during a playoff series in Las Vegas last April.

Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas lawyer Lawrence Semenza III declined to comment about the civil lawsuit filed Monday against Kane.

It’s not immediately clear if Kane has a lawyer in the case. His representatives couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The lawsuit alleges the 28-year-old Kane, who is a Canadian citizen, received eight casino credits of varying amounts about April 15.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the date coincides with Games 3 and 4 of a playoff series between the Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights.

BLUES: Winger Alex Steen will miss at least four weeks because of a high ankle sprain.

Steen injured his left ankle in a collision with Edmonton’s Alex Chaisson late in the second period of a 5-2 win over the Oilers on Wednesday night. The Blues put him on injured reserve, announcing he’d returned to St. Louis and would be re-evaluated in four weeks.

