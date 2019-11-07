AUGUSTA – Dennis Lynn Horton “Denny”, passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2019, following a long battle with cancer. Denny was born on June 18, 1945, in Oneonta, N.Y., the son of Lynn Culver Horton and Betty Lull Horton. After moving to Maine, Denny graduated from Falmouth High School in 1964.Denny worked for many years as a salesman for the R.J. Reynolds Company, retiring in 1996. After retirement, Denny worked at D & H Motors in Gardiner, and McVety’s Hearth and Home in Augusta and Yarmouth.Denny loved the outdoors and all of the activities that went along with it. Some of his favorites were hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling and also traveling. For several years, he enjoyed teaching exercise classes at KV Health Club in Farmingdale. He also was a member of the West Gardiner Rod and Gun Club. He attended the Winter Street Baptist Church in Gardiner for many years and at one time was involved with the youth group and also prison ministries.Throughout his life, Denny was deeply involved with coaching his children in their multiple sports as well as most recently cheering on his grandchildren.He was predeceased by his parents. Denny is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Ellen Horton of Gardiner; his brother, David Horton and wife, Susan, of Oakland, Ore.; two sisters: Suzanne Williams and husband, Carl, of Lexington, Va., and Sara Mullarkey and husband, Peter, of Fort Collins, Colo., three sons: Scott Horton and his wife, Dorothy, of Augusta, Lance Horton and his partner, Jeff Hallett, of Biddeford, and Jeffrey Horton and his fiancée, Kellie-Jo LaBelle, of Whitefield; his daughter, Meghan Horton and her partner, Billy Baird, of Whitefield; a stepdaughter, Angie Audette and her partner, Rick Campbell of Jefferson; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and one great-grandchild.We are very grateful to the doctors and nurses at the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care for the exceptional care given to Denny over the last five years.In 2015, Denny was honored to be selected as a marshall for MaineGeneral Health’s Annual Walk for Hope.Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Winter Street Baptist Church in Gardiner, Maine.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the:MaineGeneral BreastCare Program,P.O. Box 828,Waterville, ME 04903.This program provides important preventative screenings for membersof the community whomay not be able to afford care otherwise.

Send questions/comments to the editors.