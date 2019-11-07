LAKELAND, Fla. – Tayler Renee Rozelle, 22, passed on Nov. 3, 2019 in Lakeland, Fla. Tayler was born on Oct. 23, 1997 in Rochester, N.H. Tayler was a loving and beautiful free spirit who fearlessly pursued life’s many adventures.

Tayler is survived by her mother, Angela Ayersman and stepfather, Michael Ayersman, father, James Smith and stepmother, Lynn Smith; sister, Madison Rozelle, brothers, Hunter Hamel, Karl Smith, Jesse Smith, Ian Smith; and many grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A visitation will be held Saturday Nov. 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service for the family and close friends at 1 p.m. at Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 Bartow Rd., Lakeland, FL 33801.

“And One Day She Discovered That She Was Fierce, And Strong, And Full Of Fire, And That Not Even She Could Hold Herself Back Because Her Passion Burned Brighter Than Her Fears”

In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made at: https://www.paypal.me/palacedrive

