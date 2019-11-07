Thirteen-year-old feline Ella is not a happy camper at the moment. She was surrendered by her owner for inappropriate urination, which is suspected to be stress-related. She is a statuesque, striking long-haired girl who is quite beautiful. Her coat and self-esteem could use some care and stroking to bring her back to her full potential.
Could a new understanding owner and a hopeful new start rejuvenate this wonderful cat? Is there a key to open her up and reveal her true self?
She is also declawed.
As part of her total remake – rejuvenation program, she is sporting a summer haircut. As her coat grows out, we are watching Ella truly blossom into the beautiful flower we know she is.
November is Adopt a Senior Shelter Pet month so all of our pets 8 years and older can be adopted by donation.
