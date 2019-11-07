BANGOR — Maine police are investigating the death of an all-terrain vehicle user who was thrown from his ATV in Bangor.
Thirty-one-year-old Shane Brown, of Hermon, died Wednesday following the crash.
WCSH-TV reported that another person who was riding on the ATV when it crashed also suffered injuries.
Police say the accident happened in the afternoon on a side street near the Hermon line. They were still working to reconstruct the accident on Thursday.
