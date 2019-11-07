An executive with a Portland wealth management firm has been named to a committee that will advise the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Scot Draeger with R.M. Davis will serve on the commission’s Asset Management Advisory Committee. The panel provides advice and recommendations to the SEC on global securities and asset management industry matters.

The committee has 20 members who are appointed for an initial term of two years.

Prior to joining R.M. Davis, Draeger worked at the SEC, at Citigroup and as chair of of the financial services, securities and asset management industry groups at Bernstein Shur.

R. M. Davis provides investment and wealth management, as well as trust management services. Draeger joined the firm in 2017 and is its president-elect, director of wealth management, general counsel, and chief compliance officer.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: