An executive with a Portland wealth management firm has been named to a committee that will advise the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Scot Draeger with R.M. Davis will serve on the commission’s Asset Management Advisory Committee. The panel provides advice and recommendations to the SEC on global securities and asset management industry matters.

Scot Draeger

The committee has 20 members who are appointed for an initial term of two years.

Prior to joining R.M. Davis, Draeger worked at the SEC, at Citigroup and as chair of of the financial services, securities and asset management industry groups at Bernstein Shur.

R. M. Davis provides investment and wealth management, as well as trust management services. Draeger joined the firm in 2017 and is its president-elect, director of wealth management, general counsel, and chief compliance officer.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
personal finance, portland maine, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Related Stories
Latest Articles