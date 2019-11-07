South Portland senior setter Ashlee Aceto, right, pictured with Coach Nicole Kane, eclipsed the 1,000-assist mark for her career, finishing with 1,049. Aceto helped the Red Riots reach the Class A state match in 2017 and post 11 victories this past fall.

“Ashlee has been one of the program’s hardest-working players,” Kane said. “When she first started, she had never played volleyball, let alone been a setter. She never brought up this milestone to her teammates because the success of the team was more important to her. She’s the first player in program history to reach 1,000. I could not be more proud of her for reaching this milestone. Getting to know Ashlee over the past four years has been an absolute pleasure. She cares so much about her team. Her hard work and perseverance are something other players should strive for.”

