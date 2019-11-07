GORHAM — Gorham and Westbrook both will observe Veterans Day with ceremonies on Monday, Nov. 11.

The activities in Gorham, sponsored by Gorham Community Access Media and Baxter Memorial Library, will get underway at 10 a.m. at the Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St. The program includes a performance by the Gorham Police Honor Guard, a video featuring a veteran’s interview, a flag salute, singing by Gorham High School senior Kendall Smith, “Taps” performed by Waynflete sophomore Jackson Shurman, and light refreshments.

In Westbrook, a ceremony is set for 11 a.m. at Riverbank Park on Main Street.

American Legion Post 197, 300 Conant St., is hosting an observance from 2-5 p.m. Two musicians will be featured along with a ceremony.

