Arrests

Ryan A. Egeland, 32, of Bridgton Road in Westbrook, on Oct. 28 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Bridgton Road.

Jillian C. Goldman, 20, of Bar Mills, on Oct. 29 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Mechanic Street.

Jabbar A. Essa, 45, of Conant Street in Westbrook, on Oct. 29 on a charge of assault, unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual touching, on Conant Street.

Jason L. Morrill, 39, of Hawthorne Street in Portland, on Oct. 29 on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation with two priors, violating condition of release, failure to give correct name, address or date of birth, and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Westbrook Arterial Highway.

Marthina Abwo Augistine, 35, of Walker Street in Westbrook, on Oct. 31 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Willow Drive.

Victorianna G. Meyers, 29, of Main Street in Westbrook, on Oct. 31 on a warrant, on Main Street.

Christopher Ciprian, 36, of North Street in Westbrook, on Nov. 2 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Brown Street.

Eva Itelvina Francisco, 34, of Westbrook, on Nov. 3 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

Anthony J. Marro, 42, of Bridgton Road in Westbrook, on Oct. 28 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Bridgton Road.

Margaret Keefe Tansey, 33, of Stevens Avenue in Westbrook, on Oct. 28 on a charge of assault, on Stevens Avenue.

Gloria Tuta Bila, 20, of Harrisburg Avenue in Westbrook, on Oct. 30 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Stroudwater Street.

A juvenile, 16, on Oct. 31 a charge of illegal possession of a usable amount of marijuana by a juvenile, on Stroudwater Street.

John W. Thibeault, 52, of Sterling Drive in Westbrook, on Nov. 1 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on East Bridge Street.

