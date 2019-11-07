Every year York County Shelter Programs’ Food Pantry tries to make sure those in need from all over York County have a Thanksgiving dinner box.

In all, with cash contributions and donations of nonperishable food items, the pantry and its volunteers make up 1,000 to 1,200 Thanksgiving holiday food boxes. As well as providing boxes to individual families, the pantry also provides holiday dinner boxes to several community agencies that have clients in need, organizers say.

Those wishing to donate nonperishable holiday food items, like canned vegetables, gravy mixes, boxed stuffing, and the like, or make a monetary donation, may contact York County Shelter Programs’ Food Pantry Coordinator Mike Ouellette at 324-1137, ext. 103 or [email protected]

Food boxes will be available for pick-up 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 25, 26 and 27 at the pantry, at 5 Swetts Bridge Road in Alfred.

Boxes include a turkey or a gift card for purchase of a turkey, plus all “the fixings” for a holiday dinner.

