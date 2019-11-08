Remember what happened the last time a Caribou High team traveled 300 miles to the Portland area for a state championship game?

It was last winter, and more than 3,000 of their fans filled Cross Insurance Arena to watch Caribou beat Cape Elizabeth in double overtime for its first boys’ basketball title in 50 years.

At 10 a.m. Saturday at Falmouth High, the Vikings’ boys soccer team (15-0-2) will aim for its first state title against Class B power Yarmouth (14-0-3).

“The early start is definitely going to affect our crowd size,” said Caribou Coach Scott Hunter. “To get down there for a 10 o’clock game is kind of tough, but I would not be surprised if we bring a large crowd.”

Four boys’ soccer state championship games will be played Saturday at two sites. Falmouth will also host the Class C game between Mt. View (15-2) and defending champion Waynflete (15-2) at 3 p.m.

At Hampden Academy, defending champion North Yarmouth Academy (9-7-2) will face Central Aroostook (14-0-3) in the Class D game at 10 a.m., and Falmouth (14-2-1) and Lewiston (15-1-1) square off in Class A at 3 p.m.

Defending champ Lewiston has become the gold standard in Class A, winning three of the past four state titles. The Blue Devils are led by 2018 Maine Gatorade Player of the Year Bilal Hersi, who scored the overtime winner in a regional semifinal against Messalonskee last weekend. Suab Nur, who scored the only goal in the 2018 state final against Gorham, is coming off a two-goal game Tuesday in a 3-1 regional final win against Brunswick.

Falmouth, once a dominant force in Class B, is looking for its first title since moving up to Class A in 2016. Sophomore Gus Ford (14 goals, nine assists) and junior Rion Dos Santos (eight goals, nine assists) have led the offense, with ample support from Charlie Adams (seven goals), Sam Gearan (six goals) and Macklin Williams, who has scored three of his seven goals in the last two playoff games. Jackson Quinn has taken over as the full-time keeper, allowing 11 goals in 17 starts.

“One thing these kids have been all year is persistent,” said Falmouth Coach Dave Halligan. “They just keep working and working and working, no matter what happens. Lewiston is a good team. We’ll play as a team and see what happens.”

CLASS B

While Caribou is looking for its first state title, Yarmouth will try to regain its crown. The Clippers won four straight titles from 2014-17 and have won nine championships under Coach Mike Hagerty.

This season, a strong senior group was bolstered by the return of midfielder Alejandro Coury, who previously played for U.S. Soccer Development Academy teams. Coury leads Yarmouth in scoring with 15 goals and five assists.

Yarmouth has a well-balanced and skillful offense. Liam Ireland (eight goals, eight assists) is second on the team in scoring. The defense, led by central backs John D’Appolonia and Evan Van Lonkhuyzen, has allowed only three goals and just 45 shots (18 on goal) all season.

While Yarmouth is loaded with club soccer players, Caribou has none. What it does have are athletes who have learned how to win. Six players were on the championship basketball team, including brothers Parker and Sawyer Deprey and captains Alex Bouchard and Cullin Caverhill. Caverhill and Parker Deprey are two-time Maine Soccer Coaches Class B North all-stars. Junior striker Ethan Holdsworth has scored 37 goals, shattering Caribou’s single-season record of 27.

In the summer, Caribou played in a tournament organized by Hagerty. After games against Haverhill, Massachusetts, and Scarborough, Caribou played Yarmouth.

“We were very impressed with them. They took it to us, but it was our third game on a 90-degree day and we’d spent the night before in tents,” Hunter said. “I mentioned to (Hagerty), hopefully we’ll see you at the end of soccer season. I guess I got my wish.”

CLASS C

Waynflete is the defending state champion and has not lost to a Class C school the last two seasons. Its only defeats in that time came this year against Yarmouth and B South runner-up Greely.

The Flyers have a deep, balanced attack. Joey Ansel-Mullen (12 goals, 12 assists) is the leading overall scorer, with Luca Antolini (seven goals, nine assists), Oliver Burdick (12 goals, five assists), Ian McClure-Chute (seven goals, three assists) and Samir Sayed (six goals, six assists) among the top threats, along with Patrick Shaw, who is back from injury.

This will be Waynflete’s 12th state final appearance in Coach Brandon Salway’s 31 seasons. The Flyers are 5-6 in title games.

Mt. View is led by Elijah Allen, a 2018 Maine Soccer Coaches’ Northern all-state midfielder. The Mustangs are playing for a state title for the first time in 39 years after beating George Stevens, 3-1, in the North final.

CLASS D

NYA is the defending champion but entered the tournament as the seventh seed in the South. Only three starters returned for first-year coach Tom Masters, who replaced Martyn Keen.

Stefan Kulhanek, who is from Austria, has been NYA’s go-to scorer in the playoffs, with two goals in each of the first three wins and a goal and assist in the 2-1 regional final win against Richmond.

“He’s incredibly talented on the ball,” Masters said. “He has the natural ability of a European soccer player, and the will to win.”

Senior captain and midfielder Cam Goodrich, who has four goals and six assists in the playoffs, and sophomore Chas Rhode have been key contributors to the offense. Keeper Alex Saul has anchored the NYA defense.

Central Aroostook is making its first Class D final appearance after knocking off defending North champ Penobscot Valley in the regional final. Central Aroostook had lost in the regional final the two previous seasons.

