The iconic red brick buildings that line Portland’s Commercial Street tell the story of a town that was born as a working waterfront and has now developed into a city with diverse industries, residents, arts and culture. On the western end of the street, situated between the city’s West End and the Old Port, Hobson’s Landing is under construction and poised to infuse this unique neighborhood with new life, business and community.

These 83 new, premium condominiums are designed to foster the relationships and experiences that anchor the warmest of homes. A concierge can manage your deliveries or make dinner reservations. You can schedule housekeeping services, or even an in-home massage.

Living at Hobson's Landing 55% of units are under contract. Expected occupancy in fall 2020.

Prices of available units range from $410,000 to $2,250,000.

Shared amenities include a concierge, fitness center, commercial kitchen, dog wash, common room with deck, bicycles and an electric vehicle.

Now, imagine never having to park in the Old Port again! Walk or ride a bike to the epicenter of Portland’s food scene in 5 minutes. Get to the historic West End or Casco Bay Lines at the other end of Commercial in less than 15. A car is just an accessory at Hobson’s Landing: there’s room for yours in the secure parking garage, but there’s also the building’s shared electric vehicle or the bicycles for short trips.

Residents can enjoy the common room and deck for a summer soiree or use the commercial kitchen to prepare for a holiday party. The community courtyard will have gardens and benches. Inside the private residences, single-level living, soaring ceilings, high-end appliances and gas fireplaces are standards. Most homes will have a private deck.

With move-in day a year away, there’s still time for buyers to customize their new home. Visit hobsonslanding.com to learn more or contact Sandy Johnson at 207-415-2128; [email protected], or Gail Landry at 207-650-8893; [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous