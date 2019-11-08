I would like to congratulate Mike Foley on his becoming Westbrook’s next mayor.

I would also like to offer a heartfelt appreciation and deep respect to Michael Sanphy for his service as mayor and his many years of service to Westbrook. It has always been good to work with him.

I also want to thank all those who supported me with their efforts and votes for mayor. It was an honor to have come to know Westbrook and its people better.

Westbrook is a city with vast potential and a good heart. Like its river, by the work of many, its beauty and bounty will be reveled in years to come. I will be proud to be a part of the effort.

Michael Shaughnessy

Westbrook

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: