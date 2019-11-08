I would like to congratulate Mike Foley on his becoming Westbrook’s next mayor.
I would also like to offer a heartfelt appreciation and deep respect to Michael Sanphy for his service as mayor and his many years of service to Westbrook. It has always been good to work with him.
I also want to thank all those who supported me with their efforts and votes for mayor. It was an honor to have come to know Westbrook and its people better.
Westbrook is a city with vast potential and a good heart. Like its river, by the work of many, its beauty and bounty will be reveled in years to come. I will be proud to be a part of the effort.
Michael Shaughnessy
Westbrook
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Towns prepare for Veterans’ Day celebrations
-
Scarborough Leader
Eight Corners School parking lot project over budget
-
Scarborough Leader
Obituary: Mike Taylor
-
South Portland Sentry
Community News: Nov. 8
-
Scarborough Leader
Ghost bike memorial honors cyclist
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.