PORTLAND – Andrew L. Anderson, 68 of Old Orchard Beach passed away on Nov. 4, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland surrounded by his loving family.

He was born the youngest of three in Monroe, Wis. to parents, Victor G. and Frances J. Anderson on Feb. 12, 1951.

Andy, as he was fondly known, graduated from Argyle High School in 1969. He received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 1973 where he continued his education to obtain a Master of Science in Industrial Technology in 1975. He later earned his Ph.D. from Iowa State University in 1983 as Doctor of Philosophy, Industrial Education, and Technology.

He married Joyce C. Anderson, his wife of 33 years, in June of 1986. They had two daughters Michelle Anderson of Westbrook and Lindsay Segale of Vermont, who were the light of his life.

Andy proudly worked at the University of Southern Maine as Professor of Technology for the School of Applied Science, Engineering and Technology at the John Mitchell Center. He became the Associate Dean for the School of Applied Science, Engineering and Technology from 2000-2010. He was then appointed as Dean of the College of Science, Technology and Health from 2010-2014. He finished his career full circle doing what he loved as a Professor of Technology before retiring in 2018 after 43 years as a Professor Emeritus at the University. He was very accomplished and well regarded in his career, sitting on numerous boards and committees.

Andy was an amazing family man with a zest for life. He made everyone who crossed paths with him a better person. He was hardworking, strong, loving, and sincere. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Andy is predeceased by his parents; and sister, Karen Marie.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughters, Michelle and Lindsay, son-in-law, Nathan; his sister, Sue and husband, Phil Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Andy’s extraordinary life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Hannaford Hall at the University of Southern Maine’s Portland campus at 11 a.m. This will be followed by a reception until 2 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Southern Maine’s College of Science, Technology, and Health. Please indicate in honor of Andrew Anderson.

